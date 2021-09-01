CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CONE opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

