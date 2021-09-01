D Keith Grossman Sells 1,296 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 317,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

