Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

