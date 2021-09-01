Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 13,642 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.91. 3,775,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,141. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $455.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.06 and a 200 day moving average of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

