Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 69,276 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.32. 7,155,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

