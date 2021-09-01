Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day moving average is $228.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

