Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,184 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $733.51. The stock had a trading volume of 676,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $726.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $681.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.