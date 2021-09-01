Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. 21,069,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,587,016. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

