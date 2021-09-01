Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,700,044 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700,044 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 2.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of VICI Properties worth $300,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,430. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

