Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,612 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.89. 1,245,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,398. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $668.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.87. The company has a market cap of $317.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

