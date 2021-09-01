Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $329.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

