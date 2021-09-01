DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $1,097.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,324.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.18 or 0.01339230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00376967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00354650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

