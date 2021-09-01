Darktrace (LON:DARK) Trading 4% Higher

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647.50 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 644.50 ($8.42). 998,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,311,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

