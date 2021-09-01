Dash Price Tops $235.83 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $235.83 or 0.00497488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $324.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.07 or 0.01242668 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,311,492 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.