Datamine FLUX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,783.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $230,118.64 and approximately $3,783.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 650,903 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

