Datamine Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Datamine has a market capitalization of $434,563.83 and approximately $15,126.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00382452 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.70 or 0.01311494 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,213 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.