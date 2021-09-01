Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 14,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 89,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.