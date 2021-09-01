Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 14,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 89,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

