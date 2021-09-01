DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $153.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

