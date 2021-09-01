DEAPcoin (DEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.06 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $29.61 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

