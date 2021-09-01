Decentralized Machine Learning Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,760.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $521,054.17 and approximately $2,760.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00845146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

