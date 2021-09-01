Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.17. 2,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,841. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

