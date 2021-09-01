Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.17. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.