DEEPSPACE (DPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,734.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $127,734.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,267,129 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars.

