Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.69. 13,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85.

