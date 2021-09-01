Define Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.22 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Define has a total market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $163.22 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Define coin can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00005905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Define has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Define should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.