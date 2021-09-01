DeHive Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $601,324.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

