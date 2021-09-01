DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 576,988 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Oatly Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,338,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,091,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,338,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,935,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY opened at 18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.69. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OTLY. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.83.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.