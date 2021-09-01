DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,871 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Ball worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.