DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,823 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $196.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.