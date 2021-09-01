DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 19,098 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 383.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

