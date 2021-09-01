DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,646 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,390 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.