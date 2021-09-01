DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

