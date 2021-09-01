DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,529 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,275,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 367,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CNHI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

