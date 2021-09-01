DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.01 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. YCG LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

