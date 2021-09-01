DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,055,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 68,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

