DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

