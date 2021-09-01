DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.81 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

