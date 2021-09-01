DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Huazhu Group worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

