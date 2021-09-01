DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.23% of Ballard Power Systems worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 444,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

