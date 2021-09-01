DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

DLR stock opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.