DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after buying an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.