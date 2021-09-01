DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Trex worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $112.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

