DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TRP stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

