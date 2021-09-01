DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

