DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

PEAK stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

