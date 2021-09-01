DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,216 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

