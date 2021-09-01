DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,637 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

TRV stock opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

