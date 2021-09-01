DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,160 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.