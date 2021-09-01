DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 22,452 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $634.58 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

