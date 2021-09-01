DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26,310 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

